UPPER TOWNSHIP — A century from now, it’s unlikely anyone will live on New Jersey’s barrier islands, coastal expert Stewart Farrell told a group of Strathmere residents Saturday morning.
Rising water will eventually leave little choice but abandoning the islands, which include some of New Jersey’s most valuable real estate, he said.
“The barrier islands are all going to be abandoned. Nobody will be living here, other than a visit at low tide,” Farrell said. “The island is essentially going to submerge. If sea level continues to rise at the rate it’s rising now for the next 100 years, it’s over.”
The comments came at a meeting on bulkheads, called by Mayor Richard Palombo. With serious concerns about erosion in Strathmere’s north end, he asked Farrell to also attend and expanded the topic to include Strathmere’s beaches.
The Coastal Research Center of Stockton University, of which Farrell is the director and founder, studies Strathmere’s beaches under a contract with Upper Township. He has commented on rising sea level and the long-term future of the coasts, but his comments Saturday morning seemed to surprise the room full of beach town property owners.
For more than an hour, the discussion ranged between bulkheads, flooding, beach erosion and a proposal from township engineer Paul Dietrich to better protect Commonwealth Avenue leading along the beach to Sea Isle City. There is a high dune on the ocean side of the road, but in a major storm the water runs across the marsh to flood the road.
The township has applied to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Coastal Resilience Fund for a grant to help plan the barrier, with the possibility that the grant would cover half the estimated $100,000 planning costs with the township covering the other $50,000. The township expects an answer on the grant this fall.
Storms and flooding were very much on the minds of those attending the meeting, with Hurricane Florence beginning its devastating pass on the Carolinas. Strathmere had also seen flooding the weekend before and most at the fire hall that morning had vivid memories of what Hurricane Sandy and other storms did to their town.
The Sept. 15 meeting was a follow-up to one held at the end of June, as Township Committee weighed options for Strathmere’s bulkheads, most of which are along Bayview Drive. Township officials are considering raising the required bulkhead height from seven feet to eight feet.
The issue arose over a change to the flood zone designation. New flood maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency put that neighborhood in a higher-risk flood zone. According to Dietrich, increasing the bulkhead height along the bay would do little to reduce flooding, but in the most severe storms may break the waves, reducing the damage to houses.
He has stated that the new zone will not increase flood insurance costs for property owners but would require more stringent construction standards for new homes or after a significant renovation.
Some Bayview property owners are in the midst of replacing bulkheads, an expensive prospect. Dietrich said he tried to convince one owner to go to eight feet before the ordinance changed, but the bulkhead is set to go in at seven feet. The township is also replacing bulkheads in the town, putting in new bulkhead at over eight feet. That includes the new bulkhead at the bayfront playground at the end of Webster Avenue.
Most of the township bulkheads are at the ends of streets. Next up for replacement are the two lowest township bulkheads, at Sumner Avenue and at Putnam Avenue. Funding for that work, and other projects, was included in a recent $3.2 million bond ordinance approved by Township Committee.
In June, Palombo promised to return to Strathmere after the summer with an update on the project. Little has changed so far, he said on Saturday, apologizing for the slow pace of government. The township is still looking at increasing the bulkhead height, with concern about the potential cost to property owners along the bay.
Farrell and Dietrich also discussed the future of beach replenishment in Strathmere as well as options for the worst of the erosion, which has cut a steep, tall cliff into the dunes at Seaview Avenue.
Most of Strathmere’s beaches remain in good shape, Farrell said, including along Corson’s Inlet and farther south from Seaview.
One resident asked about the long-term protection from storms and flooding. Farrell said it is possible to protect against flooding with a high enough seawall, but the cost can be staggering. He mentioned New Orleans, where the streets are below the level of the Mississippi River and tall levies ring the town.
But the federal projections for the rise of sea level put the average level of the oceans close to 4.8 feet higher by 2100, he said, which would put every high tide at the top of Strathmere’s bulkheads, even before a storm surge arrives.
Farrell has said for years that barrier islands by their nature move over time, an idea he reiterated Saturday.
“There will be a new barrier island somewhere landward at some point. That’s what’s happened for the last 25,000 years,” he said. “There’s barrier islands out there at the edge of the continental shelf. They’re under 400 feet of water. They have dunes on them.”
A global cooling trend that lasted for centuries, known as the Little Ice Age, kept sea levels steady for hundreds of years but there is now a period of accelerated rise as global temperatures increase, both because of water being added from melting ice caps and from the expansion of the warmer oceans.
“It’s just physics. There’s no getting away from it,” Farrell said.
Palombo plans to continue to hold meetings in Strathmere, he said, promising to announce the next one.