UPPER TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, a no-kill cat and dog rescue on Butter Road, is seeking additional volunteers after Labor Day to fill shifts vacated by summer volunteers as well as students and teachers who have returned to the classroom.
Especially needed in the fall are administrative and clerical volunteers with computer skills, afternoon dog walkers who can commit to a specific day and time, kennel cleaners from 8 to 10 a.m., cat room cleaners from 8 to 11 a.m., and volunteers to staff shifts at the cat adoption center inside the Somers Point PetSmart store.
Complete a volunteer application at beaconanimalrescue.org or stop by the rescue during public hours, 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and complete a paper application.
In 2016, Beacon placed 167 dogs and 124 cats into permanent homes. The nonprofit rescue operates a cat and dog adoption center at 701 Butter Road in the Palermo section of the township, as well as a cat and kitten adoption center within the Somers Point PetSmart.