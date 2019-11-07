110719_gut_sic_realtor

SEA ISLE CITY — Carol Hopely Russo, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, Sea Isle City office, welcomes Eileen Capriotti as a sales associate.

“I joined BHHS Fox & Roach because I respect their professionalism and believe in their product,” she said.

Capriotti, an award-winning agent at BHHS Florida Realty specializing in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, is now a New Jersey licensed real estate agent and a member of the Cape May County Association of Realtors specializing in Cape May and Atlantic County. She has been a resident of Sea Isle City since 1999.

Capriotti can be contacted at 609-263-2227 or by emailing eileen.capriotti@foxroach.com.

