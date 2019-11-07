SEA ISLE CITY — Carol Hopely Russo, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, Sea Isle City office, welcomes Eileen Capriotti as a sales associate.
“I joined BHHS Fox & Roach because I respect their professionalism and believe in their product,” she said.
Capriotti, an award-winning agent at BHHS Florida Realty specializing in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, is now a New Jersey licensed real estate agent and a member of the Cape May County Association of Realtors specializing in Cape May and Atlantic County. She has been a resident of Sea Isle City since 1999.
Capriotti can be contacted at 609-263-2227 or by emailing eileen.capriotti@foxroach.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.