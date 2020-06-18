SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio will serve as auctioneer during Sea Isle City’s 2020 Municipal Bicycle Auction, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the parking lot of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.
The bikes that will be on sale during the auction were abandoned in Sea Isle City and collected by the police department. Anyone wishing to bid on a bicycle must register prior to the start of the auction; registration begins on the day of the event at 9:30 a.m. on-site.
All bidders and spectators are asked to wear facemasks to the auction. Each bike is sold “as is, where is” and all sales are final. Only cash or checks will accepted.
For more information about Sea Isle City’s Municipal Bicycle Auction, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1219.
