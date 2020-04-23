The Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc. regrets to announce that the 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled in accordance with Rutgers Cooperative Extension directives.
According to Dr. Brian J. Schilling, director of RCE, the parent organization of the 4-H Youth Development Program, “the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly in New Jersey, as do associated measures to slow the spread of the virus. All in-person events, classes, programs, club meetings, camps, and other group activities organized by or under the auspices of Rutgers Cooperative Extension are suspended through at least August 14, 2020.”
His statement is a result of a university-wide directive to cancel in-person programs at Rutgers, NJ’s land grant institution and home to RCE.
While the 4-H Fair may not happen this summer as we know it, foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually.
In addition, the foundation is planning a mini fair to take place this fall on the 4-H fairgrounds that will give the Cape May County community a chance to come together and celebrate seeing old friends, enjoy good foods and participate in fun family activities. According to 4-H Fair Chairperson Lisa McVey, “even though we could not hold our annual 4-H Fair this year, we will continue to plan and hold fundraising events for our 2021 4-H Fair. We will be adding family oriented vendors and displays, and we are working to bring back amusement rides and game booths. With your continued help and support, we can ‘Make the Best Better,’” McVey added, quoting the 4-H slogan.
Rutgers noted that the Aug. 14 directive is subject to change based on future university, state or federal direction. For the 4-H youth program, the deadline has been extended to Aug. 31 in order to coincide with the end of the 4-H year.
For up to date information on the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and the 4-H found
The 4‑H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station - Cooperative Extension. 4‑H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
