SEA ISLE CITY — For the 29th year, the shore community will celebrate its annual Fall Family Festival on Saturday and Sunday with an antique auto show, kids activities and a whole lot more.
“We are forging ahead with fingers crossed” amid forecasts of fallout from Hurricane Florence, said Sea Isle City Director of Community Services Katherine Custer. “It’s a rain-or-shine event, especially on Saturday. The vendors are all lined up, they have tents and people are hearty. Come and bring your umbrellas, just in case.”
The festival kicks off Saturday morning. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 300 craft and specialty vendors will display their wares at the Seaside Market, selling everything from jewelry, art and apparel to toys and housewares. Excursion Park, at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, will be Kids Central, with free amusement rides, face painting, a photo booth and an “Art Bar” for the little ones.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hungry attendees can grab burgers and fries, funnel cake, ice cream and other goodies at the Food Court on JFK Boulevard. The Goody Blue Shoes Band will provide the soundtrack, performing in the park’s band shell. The nine-piece ensemble is a little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll, playing a mix of Motown, contemporary pop, funk, and ’70s-era disco, said band founder and saxophonist John LaPalomento.
“We have three horns and awesome vocalists. It’s a family-friendly show," LaPalomento said. "You’ll hear some Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga — even a little Sinatra. We play something for everyone.”
On Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the festival continues with the annual Gerard A. Desiderio Antique Auto Show. Classic cars of every vintage will line up along the Promenade north of JFK. Between 10 a.m. and noon, enjoy the country-folk strains of the Snake Brothers Band on the Promenade. History buffs can take free Guided Historical Trolley Tours on Sunday. The buses will take off from Excursion Park every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At 1 p.m., Mayor Len Desiderio will announce the winners of the Antique Auto Show, after which the cars will parade through town, honking their horns.
Jitney service is available during the festival, and parking will be free citywide. For more information about the festival, go to visitSICNJ.com.