SEA ISLE CITY — The annual Fall Family Festival went off without a hitch Saturday and Sunday.
Concerns that Hurricane Florence would cancel the event proved unfounded, as the storm stalled in the Carolinas. In fact, the weather in Sea Isle City was fair and pleasantly cool, if a little cloudy. Thousands of residents and visitors came out Saturday for an outdoor vendors’ market, free amusement park rides, and other family-friendly activities.
Sunday brought the car lovers, who salivated over dozens of chrome-heavy classic vehicles at the Gerard A. Desiderio Antique Auto Show. From all-American beauties such as vintage Mustangs, Mercurys and T-Birds to deluxe imported models like mint-condition Austin Healys and MGs, the show was a gearhead’s dream come true.
One of the big crowd-pleasers was a bright blue 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, fully restored by Ron Rotan, of Atco. Rotan said he inherited the classic car from a family member and originally planned to tinker with it in his spare time.
“There was a little rust on the rockers and panels, but it ran all right, so I pulled out the motor and started to work. Pretty soon, it became a full, frame-off restoration” that took about two-and-a-half years to complete. The car sported a chrome “hood-bird” ornament, and under the hood, a feature that got onlookers laughing: a six-pack of Coors Light in place of a battery.
Bill Ott, of Alloway Township, showed off a classic 1955 Chevy Bel Air, which looked black under cloudy skies, but turned a shimmering blue-green when the sun broke through. “The color is called Deep-Sea Mica,” Ott explained.
Sea Isle City resident Howard Barth proudly displayed his 1960 Corvette convertible car in Roman Red, complete with white covers, white sidewalls and gleaming chrome grill teeth.
Asked if the car was suitable for racing, Barth replied, “It sure was — back in the 1960s.”