UPPER TOWNSHIP — After months of consideration — and over the lingering objections of a few residents — Township Committee on Monday, Aug. 13, unanimously approved a new property maintenance code for the township.
Township officials say the new ordinance consolidates and streamlines the existing zoning rules and will make it easier for the township to recoup the cost of work done on derelict properties, including cases in which a building is found to be dangerous and is demolished.
According to officials, the change will allow the township to put a lien on the property, rather than taking the owner to court to recover the cost of that work.
A few residents expressed reservations about the new ordinance at the public hearing before the final vote, but it was nowhere near the turnout at the June meeting when the ordinance originally came up for public hearing. It had been introduced in May without discussion, but by the time it was set for a final vote, residents packed the meeting, many arguing that the proposal went too far in limiting the rights of property owners.
Backed by a recommendation from township attorney Daniel Young, committee members agreed to amend the ordinance and reintroduce it. That took place at the July meeting, with the new ordinance easing some restrictions, including a limit on the number of unregistered vehicles allowed on a property.
Some residents feared this would keep them from working on antique cars.
Also eliminated was a provision that kept homeowners from connecting an RV or other camper to electricity in the house. Instead, there is a provision that states no one can live in a vehicle parked on a residential property.
Resident Peter Schuler, one of the most persistent critics of the ordinance, remained unsatisfied with the approved final version of the ordinance. He wanted the township to remove a statement that gave the township zoning officer the right to inspect private property.
Young, the attorney, stated that is already part of state law, upheld in the courts. Besides, he said, it has been included in previous ordinances in the township for about 30 years. But Schuler sees it as unnecessarily invasive.
It comes down to the right of privacy, Schuler argued. Quoting Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis from 1928, who called the right to be left alone “the most comprehensive of rights and the right most valued by civilized men.”
Even police have to show probable cause in seeking a search warrant, he said, questioning why a code enforcement officer would be given such broad powers.
According to Township Committee members, an owner does not have to allow a home inspection, but if it is prevented there may be a court hearing to determine if it is reasonable.
“It gives them the right to ask for entry. If you deny it, that means you have the right to go to court and express their case to the judge and have the court order it,” said committeeman Hobie Young, who is not related to the attorney. “They can’t just flash a badge and walk in.”
Young is a former zoning officer. He said the township government has a responsibility to keep individuals from impinging on the rights of others as well, such as when a property is dilapidated or dangerous.
“I just think it’s the wrong way to go about it,” Schuler said. The township should protect the right to privacy of the majority of property owners who do not have code issues, he argued. “You have to give people the right to live their private life, free of the worry that somebody can knock on their door and come in.”
Schuler, and other residents, suggested that some neighbors just like to file complaints, sometimes over trivial or nonexistent violations.
Jon Grubb raised the same issue, saying he’s had to go to court several times over allegations of code or ordinance violations, which he said were spurious and dismissed. Grubb, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for a Township Committee seat in this spring’s primary, wants the township to release the names of those who make complaints to the zoning officer, saying he should have the right to face the accuser.
The two incumbents, Mayor Richard Palombo and Committeeman Edward Barr, won their nominations in the primary, and face no opposition on the ballot in the November election.
Through the meeting, there were several exchanges between committee members and residents and between Daniel Young and residents over the impact of the ordinance. At one point, Young stated that portion of the meeting was for public comment, not public debate. But he and committee members got drawn into back-and-forth exchanges with residents several times.
“I didn’t come up to debate it. I just came up to have an opinion, which thankfully we’re allowed to do,” said Schuler.
After the public comment portion, Committeeman Curtis Corson asked about amending the language in the ordinance referencing the zoning officers entering private property.
“Frankly, that parrots the state statute,” said Daniel Young. “I wouldn’t recommend that you change it.”
Corson voted yes, along with the rest of committee.