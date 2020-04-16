Osprey Point, a 55-plus community in Upper Township, held an Easter parade Saturday, April 11. Residents dressed up, carried signs and watched from the sidelines as walkers and drivers celebrated being healthy though separated for the holiday.
Coronavirus Easter parade in Osprey Point
- Submitted by Bonny Collins
