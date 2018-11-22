UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Country Shore Women’s Club will be inducting new members in January.
Come join our nonprofit, community service, Federated Women’s Club. Make new friends and have fun while raising funds to be distributed around Cape May County.
Proceeds from club fundraising efforts benefit student scholarships, fire and rescue companies and school and community libraries among other Cape May County organizations.
The club's meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month, September through May, at 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a member of the group, please submit a letter with your interest via email to CSWC1968@aol.com or by mail to CSWC PO Box 293, Marmora, NJ 08223, by Dec. 4.