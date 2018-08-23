UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Country Shore Women’s Club will induct new members this October.
Women are sought to join the nonprofit, community service, Federated Women’s Club and help it raise funds to be distributed around Cape May County.
Proceeds from CSWC fundraising efforts benefit student scholarships, fire and rescue companies and school and community libraries among other Cape May County organizations.
The Country Shore Women’s Club regular meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month September through May at 7:30 pm.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the CSWC, submit a letter with your interest to CSWC, P.O. Box 293, Marmora NJ 08223, by Sept. 1.