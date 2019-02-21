Country Shore Women’s Club to present 'Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition'

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Country Shore Women’s Club is pleased to present our 37th annual production for children, "The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition."
The play will be performed by local children, with proceeds benefiting student scholarships and awards and local organizations within Cape May County. This year marks the 80th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz," while the Country Shore Women’s Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
There will be four performances: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, and a matinee performance 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3. The play will be performed at Upper Township Elementary School, 50 S. Old Tuckahoe Road in Marmora.
Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets purchased by Feb. 25 will receive a $2 discount. Tickets may be purchased by calling Jill Clark at 609-287-9684. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, visit countryshorewc.net/wizard-of-oz.