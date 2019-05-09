Experience the flavor of Sea Isle during Restaurant Week

SEA ISLE CITY — Calling all foodies! The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization invites you to experience its fine eateries during its annual Sea Isle Restaurant Week June 3-9 (excluding Saturday, June 8). With nearly 15 participating restaurants offering four-course meals for $34, Sea Isle Restaurant Week is the perfect time to enjoy your favorite restaurants, try a new spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and sample some of the finest cuisine at the Jersey Shore at a discounted rate.
“Sea Isle City is often referred to as the restaurant capital of Cape May County, and by hosting Restaurant Week the first week of June, we are able to showcase our restaurants and our unique dining opportunities to visitors before the start of a busy season,” says Chamber President Chris Glancey. “By offering four courses for $34, customers can enjoy different salads or soups, appetizers, entrees and desserts that they may not otherwise try, and they may find a new favorite dinner spot in town, too.”
Throughout the week, treat yourselves to fresh seafood, steaks, authentic Italian cuisine and more. Each participating restaurant will display a colorful Restaurant Week sign. It’s a good idea to make reservations in advance. No matter what you are craving, Sea Isle City is the place to be during Sea Isle Restaurant Week.
For the full list of participating restaurants and menus, go to SeaIsleRestaurantWeek.com.