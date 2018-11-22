UPPER TOWNSHIP — After almost a year of discussion, Township Committee has introduced an ordinance adding a foot to the height requirements of bulkheads along Strathmere’s bayfront.
The existing ordinance requires seven-foot bulkheads. The amended ordinance will increase that level to eight feet.
The ordinance is set for a public hearing and final vote Monday, Dec. 3. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at Township Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road in the Petersburg section of the township.
According to township engineer Paul Dietrich, if approved, the amendment will affect fewer than 100 property owners along Bayview Drive in Strathmere.
“The ordinance doesn’t change any other bulkhead heights,” Dietrich said this week. The ordinance also gives owners with lower bulkheads 10 years to meet the new requirements.
There was no discussion among the members of Township Committee when they voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance Monday, Nov. 5. But the proposed change has been the subject of public meetings in seaside Strathmere, where Mayor Rich Palombo said there seemed to be a consensus among residents to move forward with the change.
In some instances, Dietrich said, he was able to convince bayfront homeowners replacing their bulkheads this year to exceed the requirements of the existing ordinance, so that they would comply with the amendment when it goes into effect.
“A bulkhead can last well over 20 or 30 years, especially the ones they’re putting in now,” he said in a recent interview.
The township has some work of its own to complete. Officials recently approved a $3.24 million bond ordinance to fund several projects, including improvements to township-owned bulkheads at Strathmere street ends, Sumner and Putnam avenues. Recent projects have already replaced other township-owned bulkheads in the community at higher than eight feet, including the bulkhead at the playground on Bayview Drive at Webster Avenue.
The proposed bulkhead amendment is aimed at preventing flooding as well as a hedge against rising sea levels, and to potentially ease the flood zone rating for the area under federal maps. Because the tidal water in the bay is constantly changing, the height of the bulkhead is measured against what’s known as the North American Vertical Datum of 1988, which was essentially created to define a standard reference point.
There are other bulkhead requirements throughout Upper Township that will not be changed by the amended ordinance, if it is approved, including bulkheads along the Great Egg Harbor Bay, the Tuckahoe River and along the ocean front in Strathmere, where the height requirement is 11 feet.