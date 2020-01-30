SEA ISLE CITY — On Jan. 22, First Bank of Sea Isle City presented the members of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department with a check for $10,000, which will pay for safety equipment for each of the resort’s firefighters.
“This money pays for our new, advanced technology helmets, which have improved eye and head protection and will better protect our firefighters,” said fire Chief John Mazurie.
According to the chief, the new helmets cost over $300 each, and the average cost to purchase a complete set of safety equipment for one firefighter (without an air-pack system) is about $5,000.
“The helmets are state-of-the-art and are obviously very expensive personal protection equipment,” Mazurie said. “We are very grateful to 1st Bank of Sea Isle City for this generous donation.”
“One of the greatest advantages of being a community bank is that when we hear of a need, we can respond,” said 1st Bank President and CEO Larry Schmidt. “Our bank was honored to purchase new protective equipment to help safeguard our courageous volunteers.”
To learn more about the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department, see SeaIsleCityNJ.us or follow them on Facebook. For information about First Bank of Sea Isle City, see 1stBankSeaIsle.com.
