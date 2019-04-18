Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Free tree seedlings to highlight Sea Isle's Arbor Day celebration on April 26

041819_gut_Arbor Day volunteers

Shown in early April near trees that were dedicated on Arbor Day 2018 are, from left, Environmental Commission President and Garden Club Treasurer Annette Lombardo, Historical Society President and Environmental Commission member Abby Powell, Historical Society and Environmental Commission member Mike McHale, and Environmental Commission members Dudley McGinty and Antoinette Crudele.

 Katherine Custer / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — The public is invited to commemorate the important role trees play in the world during Sea Isle City’s 2019 Arbor Day Celebration, which will begin noon Friday, April 26, at the Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd.

Co-hosted by the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission, the Sea Isle City Garden Club and the Sea Isle City Historical Society, this year’s Arbor Day Celebration will shine a spotlight on the dozens of new Trident Maple Trees the city is planting along JFK Boulevard this spring.

Those attending the celebration will receive free tree seedlings and other giveaways. Additionally, a local historian will explain the origins of Arbor Day, poetry will be read and complimentary refreshments will be served.

Also during the Arbor Day Celebration, representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute ballots for their free Tree Raffle, which is open to Sea Isle City residents and property owners only. The winners of the tree raffle will be chosen during a random drawing at the Environmental Commission’s new Green Fair at Excursion Park noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2019 Arbor Day Celebration, call the Historical Society at 609-263-2992 or see seaislemuseum.com. To learn more about the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission, call 609-263-2081. To contact the Sea Isle City Garden Club, call 609-263-3331.

