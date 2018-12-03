Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Freeholders plan Coffee Chats in Upper Township

051718_gut_sicaarp 1

Pierson

During the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services’ annual Jamboree, Marion Ingram, of Strathmere, was declared the Division of Aging’s Female of the Year. Ingram, second from left, was also honored by state officials during the Jamboree. She stands with, from left, Sen. Jeff Van Drew, Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land, and Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson.

 Submitted

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A new program will be launched by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders to help people learn about the county share their thoughts with elected officials.

The County Coffee Chat will bring Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Marie Hayes to the Dunkin’ Donuts in the township 9 to 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 10. The idea of the event is to provide a casual atmosphere for people to ask questions related to county government.

“This is a program that is important to me and one I wanted to make sure got off the ground,” Pierson said. “I wanted to ensure we provide the public with as much access as possible to provide feedback and thoughts to us as elected officials.”

In future months, freeholders will appear in other municipalities. Future dates will be announced after the New Year.

“I think this is a great idea because often we even get asked what a freeholder is,” said Hayes. “This allows us to engage with the public and hear what they have to say.”

The Dunkin’ Donuts is near the corner of Route 9 and Roosevelt Boulevard.

