UPPER TOWNSHIP — Heritage Links Ladies Golf League recently held its year-end golf banquet and fundraiser at the Tuckahoe Inn to support Gilda's Club of South Jersey. We raised over $400 for the charity.
The Heritage Links Ladies Golf League is celebrating 18 years of golf. The group plays at Heritage Links Golf Course, Route 9, Palermo, every Tuesday from May through the end of August. Its current president, Jeanne Robinson, of Ocean City, started the league 18 years ago with about nine local women. League membership is now at about 60 women who play in the league and come from Brigantine to Cape May.