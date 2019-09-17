UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Heritage Links Ladies Golf League just completed its 2019 season golf with a two-person scramble tournament and luncheon at the Tuckahoe Inn.
At this year's banquet and fundraiser, the group sponsored Riding on Insulin as our charity from the proceeds of our raffle and 50/50. Riding on Insulin is a worldwide nonprofit organization to raise awareness of type I diabetes. It is an organization to allow youth/teens who have type 1 diabetes to participate in sporting camps such as skiing snowboarding and mountain bike riding. It helps them to realize there are no restrictions when it comes to living with type 1 diabetes and sports.
Our raffle this year was a Chinese auction of several beautiful baskets that were donated and prepared by many of our golfers. With only 41 luncheon attendees, the group had an overwhelming response for the charity and raised $1,140. The group wants to thank all the golfers and volunteers who helped to make the event a huge success.
