SEA ISLE CITY — Kick off the holiday season in Sea Isle City with several family-friendly activities planned for the Holiday Extravaganza over Thanksgiving weekend. Sponsored by the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization, the event takes place Nov. 23-24 and features two days of iceless ice skating, refreshments and entertainment at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.
“Spending Thanksgiving weekend in Sea Isle City is something families have come to look forward to, and we are excited to offer events that the entire family will enjoy together to get into the holiday spirit,” said Chris Glancey, president of the Sea Isle Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization. “From the ice skating and tree lighting to the entertainment and hot chocolate, there is something for everyone. Plus, many of the businesses and restaurants are open and offering discounts, so you can pop in and out of the stores to cross off some items on your Christmas list.”
On Friday, Nov. 23, head over to Excursion Park at 4 p.m. when the iceless ice-skating rink opens. Ice skates and skating are provided free of charge and the rink is open until 9 p.m. Enjoy festive entertainment on the Excursion Park stage from 5 to 6 p.m.
Be sure to find a spot along Landis Avenue for the Christmas Parade that starts at 6 p.m. Featuring local organizations, businesses and more, the parade begins at the Welcome Center and proceeds toward Excursion Park, where Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Santa Claus will host the tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Parade participants will line up at 5:30 p.m. between Central Avenue and Park Place. This year’s grand marshal will be former councilman John Divney.
The Holiday Extravaganza continues Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m, to 3 p.m. featuring a second day of ice skating, entertainment and a visit from the man himself, Santa Claus. He will visit from 1 to 2 p.m. to pose for photos with families.
Throughout the day, nearly a dozen Sea Isle City businesses will participate in Small Business Saturday. Customers who spend $20 at participating businesses on Small Business Saturday will be entered into a raffle drawing during the Holiday Extravaganza to win a big-screen TV, courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization. A list of participating Small Business Saturday locations is available online at SeaIsleChamber.com.
For more information, see SeaIsleChamber.com or email sicccr@gmail.com.