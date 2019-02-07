Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Upper Township

$5,000 in gift cards, other donations delivered to US Coast Guard base in Cape May

020719_gut_gcm_donations
Buy Now

On Jan. 29, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and other members of First Bank of Sea Isle City’s board of directors traveled to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May to deliver $5,000 in gift cards and several cases of nonperishable food items for Coast Guard personnel who were negatively affected by the recent federal government shutdown. 

 Sea Isle City Public Relations / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — On Jan. 29, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and other members of First Bank of Sea Isle City’s board of directors traveled to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May to deliver gift cards and nonperishable food items to Coast Guard personnel who were negatively affected by the recent federal government shutdown.

Overall, $5,000 in gift cards was donated by First Bank of Sea Isle City in conjunction with Desiderio’s food drive, along with several cases of food. This trip marked the second time in as many weeks that Desiderio’s food drive resulted in a delivery to the Coast Guard base.

Accompanying the mayor and his First Bank colleagues was Sea Isle City Councilman Bill Kehner, who had with him a check for $1,000 from the Cape May County League of Municipalities, and state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, who also brought a delivery of nonperishable food items that were collected at his state offices.

Accepting the donations on behalf of her fellow Coast Guardsmen was Kellie Dean, an 18-year Coast Guard veteran who serves as the president of the Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association. After graciously thanking everyone for the donations, Dean indicated that the gift cards and other items will go a long way to help Coast Guard personnel.

“It really felt good to give back to the members of our local Coast Guard, who are always there, looking out for us and protecting us,” Desiderio said. “We need to continue to support and help these young men and women whenever possible.”

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.