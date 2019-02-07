$5,000 in gift cards, other donations delivered to US Coast Guard base in Cape May

SEA ISLE CITY — On Jan. 29, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and other members of First Bank of Sea Isle City’s board of directors traveled to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May to deliver gift cards and nonperishable food items to Coast Guard personnel who were negatively affected by the recent federal government shutdown.
Overall, $5,000 in gift cards was donated by First Bank of Sea Isle City in conjunction with Desiderio’s food drive, along with several cases of food. This trip marked the second time in as many weeks that Desiderio’s food drive resulted in a delivery to the Coast Guard base.
Accompanying the mayor and his First Bank colleagues was Sea Isle City Councilman Bill Kehner, who had with him a check for $1,000 from the Cape May County League of Municipalities, and state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, who also brought a delivery of nonperishable food items that were collected at his state offices.
Accepting the donations on behalf of her fellow Coast Guardsmen was Kellie Dean, an 18-year Coast Guard veteran who serves as the president of the Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association. After graciously thanking everyone for the donations, Dean indicated that the gift cards and other items will go a long way to help Coast Guard personnel.
“It really felt good to give back to the members of our local Coast Guard, who are always there, looking out for us and protecting us,” Desiderio said. “We need to continue to support and help these young men and women whenever possible.”