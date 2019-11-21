SEA ISLE CITY — Recently, the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Catholic Church distributed their annual Community Service Awards during a ceremony in the parish auditorium.
This year’s award recipients once again included a first responder, a Catholic school student, a local family, a senior citizen and a Citizen of the Year.
“The knights feel that ordinary people need to be recognized for doing extraordinary things,” said Madonna Maria Council Grand Knight Ed McFadden. “Formally recognizing others reinforces their efforts and acknowledges their good works.”
