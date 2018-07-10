UPPER TOWNSHIP — To the apparent surprise of no one at all, township engineer Paul Dietrich announced Monday that a planned restriping of Ocean Drive in Strathmere and Sea Isle City will not take place this summer.
The proposal was discussed extensively in the spring, when Cape May County officials suggested a new lane system could be in place for this season if plans could be finalized in time.
The proposed change to the lanes aims to improve safety along the busy beachfront road by dedicating a lane to bikes and pedestrians. But the road is constrained by dunes on one side, wetlands and private property on the other, so plans do not call for it to be widened.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee re-introduced a residential property maintenance ordinan…
Instead, parking along the west side of the road will be eliminated. That will give enough room for pedestrians but will be a blow to some visitors. On summer weekends, parking is at a premium throughout the shore, and particularly along this narrow stretch along a beach where no beach tags are required.
Dietrich said by the time the county got the plans back from the consultant and were ready to go out to bid, the work would not have started until midsummer. “They felt that logistically it was going to be too difficult to try to move cars around to try to do the painting.”
Contacted Tuesday morning, county engineer Dale Foster said the work will likely begin in the fall, to be in place for the summer of 2019. Residents of Strathmere were introduced to the idea in early March, after years of complaints that the narrow road was dangerous for pedestrians in the summer.
Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council and the 4-H Youth Development Program announced the winn…
But the initial proposal proved unpopular. In April, the county held a meeting in Sea Isle to get input on more options. Those attending the meeting were given red and green stickers to place directly on the plans, making it immediately obvious which options residents liked and which they hated. The clear winner allowed no parking on the west side of the road, making room for a mixed-use path for bike riders and pedestrians on that side.
According to Foster, the county went with the second-favorite option. He said it is very similar, with a 5-foot-wide walkway along the west side and a buffer separating it from two lanes of traffic. But this plan takes some space for a buffer between the parked cars and the two traffic lanes as well.
“We believe that the buffer is required on the east side, because you’ve got people opening up their car doors. This will provide a little more safety,” he said.
The project is set to extend from the north end of a seasonal trailer resort at Putnam Avenue in Strathmere to 26th Street in the north end of Sea Isle. Between 26th and 29th streets, the pattern would shift, so parking would be limited to the west side of the road on those blocks, with the walkway on the east side.
Foster did not have an estimate for the total cost of the project but did not expect it to be very much as road projects go.
“It’s paint,” he said. “My gut feeling is it will be somewhere around $200,000.”
The work should not wait until winter to begin, Foster said, because the paint needs good weather to be applied properly.
For many, the biggest change will be the loss of parking. According to Foster, something less than half of the parking in that area will be eliminated, because there are a number of driveways on the west side of the road. The county is talking with Sea Isle about setting up a formal parking area on a section of city land on the west side of the road, near a spot best known to locals as a test area for paint chips.
That dirt section on the side of the road has been used as a staging area for large projects building and restoring the dunes along the road, Foster said. Some surfers and fishermen use the spot to park already, usually haphazardly. An ordered parking area could make up for some of the parking lost with the restriping project.
Sea Isle City held its annual Sara the Turtle Festival at JFK Boulevard on Wednesday, June 2…
From the reaction at the Monday township meeting to Dietrich’s announcement, it seemed clear no one expected the project to begin once July arrived.
“It would have been nice seeing them down there July 4th weekend painting,” joked Township Committeeman Curtis Corson, adding the diamondback turtles that cross that road in large numbers each summer would step in the paint.
The road is generally known as Ocean Drive, but in Strathmere it is called Commonwealth Avenue and becomes Landis Avenue in Sea Isle.