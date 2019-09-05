UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Patriot Day 9/11 Service will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The service will be held inside the Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, located in Seaville.
The service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident and Army veteran James Joyce.
A flag honoring Robert Carey Henzy, deceased Osprey Point resident and highly decorated wounded Vietnam War combat veteran, will be presented to the Osprey Point community.
Upper Township Fire and Rescue Squad Chiefs Jay Potter (or a representative) and Jay Newman will lead the flag salute and will be accompanied by personnel with a display of equipment.
Retired Air Force Maj, Gen. Richard C. Cosgrave will speak on his involvement during the declared national 9/11 emergency. He was the chief of staff and commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Group, Atlantic City, and 108th Fighter Wing, McGuire AFB. The highly decorated general flew 131 Vietnam War combat missions and was responsible for more than 2,500 personnel and numerous flight operations.
Visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged.
All are welcome to attend the Patriot Day Service to remember and honor those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster.
Godfrey Memorial Park is at 1731 Route 9, Seaville. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
