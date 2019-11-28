SEA ISLE CITY — Peyton’s Promise, a local charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds to help lung development research, has donated $100,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dustin and Debra Laricks created Peyton’s Promise 11 years ago, after their daughter Peyton was diagnosed with a birth defect known as congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH).
2019 funds for Peyton’s Promise were raised through a 5K Run and Walk in June in Sea Isle City and a golf tournament in October at the Union League National Golf Course.
CDH occurs when the baby’s diaphragm fails to properly form (around weeks 7-8 of gestation). The opening that remains allows the abdominal organs to migrate into the upper chest cavity. This crowds the space that is needed for the lungs to grow.
The severity of the baby’s CDH, along with lung function determines the prognosis — meaning parents don’t know this has occurred until the baby is born. Many babies born with CDH require a highly invasive life-saving treatment known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
To learn more about Peyton’s Promise and congenital diaphragmatic hernia, see peytonspromise.com.
