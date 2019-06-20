SEA ISLE CITY — Residents got their first detailed look at a proposed multimillion-dollar renovation to the former public school at 4501 Park Road.
At the City Council meeting Tuesday morning, June 11, city Community Services Director Katherine Custer presented a brief history of the building and the three options a committee has recommended for the future use of the building, with costs ranging from under $2 million to ten times that number.
The first option was the cheapest: Renovate the existing building. That did not seem popular.
There seemed to be a strong consensus to demolish the existing building and build new. The biggest question for council and for the residents who weighed in Tuesday was whether to spend the additional money to include a pool.
Speakers at the meeting were divided, with advocates for the pool saying it would become an asset to the town and help keep families as residents, while others expressing worry about the cost.
The issue also divided the 10-member committee established to advise council on the matter. Members were unanimous that the former school should be demolished but divided on the issue of the pool, with two members opposed, six in favor and two more willing to accept the pool only if the money would not hurt other recreation programs.
A new building with office space, room for programs, a new gymnasium with bleachers and a second floor, built to meet current flood standards, would cost between $13 million and $16 million, according to Custer’s presentation.
A third option that includes all of that plus a six-lane pool kicks the cost up to between $17 million and $20 million, depending on the final scope of the work, she said.
In addition to the money to build the pool, operations would also present a big expense. According to Custer’s presentation, hiring the needed staff and maintaining a pool would cost between $500,000 and $1 million a year.
Like the advisory committee, members of the public seemed divided between passionate advocates for including the pool and those concerned about the additional cost.
David Cohan said he owns a facility with an indoor pool.
“What a pain in the you-know-what. And the expense. So I’d recommend against it,” he said. “You will always have problems with the pool.”
Savastano, who also serves as Ocean City’s business administrator and was involved in the recent extensive renovation to that city’s pool, said he is well aware of the difficulties involved with a public pool.
Several speakers said they take their children or belong themselves to the fitness center in Ocean City, which includes use of the pool. They said they’d much rather stay in Sea Isle City and argued that a pool would attract both families with children and seniors.
“That’s all well good about having people come, but I don’t see enough parking if you’re going to have swim teams and a lot of people coming from the outside to use this facility,” said neighbor Jan Craine. “We don’t have enough parking as it is for the people who live there.”
Rose Mary Feola said she has wanted a municipal pool in Sea Isle since her children were small. They are now grown.
“Two of my children decided to live elsewhere because there’s nothing here for them. It broke my heart,” she said. “My oldest is marrying next Saturday and hopes to raise his children here. I have been fighting for a rec center since he was born.”
Resident Ed Nicholanco said his concern is with the non-resident owners, who will pay most of the cost of the project. He suggested the city try to get input from property owners.
The next step will be another public meeting, on a Saturday morning to allow for more input from non-resident property owners. Details on that meeting will be announced as they are finalized, Savastano said.
The former kindergarten-to-eighth-grade school closed in June 2012, with all Sea Isle City students now attending Ocean City’s schools. Later that year, Hurricane Sandy slammed the island, flooding both City Hall and the police station.
The building served as temporary home to both while work continued on the multimillion-dollar municipal building where Tuesday’s meeting took place. Once that building opened in 2016, serving as both the police station and municipal offices, the former school became the recreation center, as well as serving as additional office space and storage. That includes storing the beach accessible wheelchairs lent out by the beach patrol each year.
The existing building needs a new HVAC system, new windows, and doors, new ramps, bathrooms that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and a new gymnasium. On a recent visit, there was a trach can set in the center of the gymnasium, apparently collecting water dripping from the roof after the morning’s rain.
The cheapest option would mean renovating the existing building, which was built in 1971. Because it does not meet current flood standards, the city could not spend more than half the value of the building without being obliged to bring the building up to current flood standards. That would mean lifting the building a few feet, which city Administrator George Savastano said would not make sense.
“In other words, the cost to renovate the existing building cannot exceed 50 percent of the market value of the structure,” Custer said.
That means the city could not spend more than $2 million on renovations, Custer said.
Members of the advisory committee, and residents at the morning meeting, did not seem to consider this a reasonable option.