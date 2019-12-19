The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township program for Thursday, Dec. 19 will feature three Quilts of Valor presentations to three club members.
Kathy Tweed, a member of the South Jersey Quilts of Valor, will conduct the program.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The QOV foundation is supported by donations. The local quilters use the highest quality fabrics, so these quilts will last for generations, Tweed said.
Note: This is final meeting for 2019. Rotary meetings will not be held on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2.
Rotary programming for the Ocean City–Upper Township club will resume Thursday, Jan. 9.
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point.
To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
