UPPER TOWNSHIP— The next Rain Barrel Workshop by the Upper Township Green Team will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Upper Township Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road in Ocean View.
The workshop will be presented by Watershed Ambassador for Cape May County Daniel DeRosier.
The event coordinator is Fred Beuttler.
There is a $20 donation per barrel.
Mail checks, made payable to Township of Upper, to Paul Dietrich, Upper Township Engineer, P.O. Box 205, Tuckahoe, NJ, 08250, or bring to the Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg.
Spaces are limited. RSVP no later than Thursday, Nov. 7, at UpperTwpGreenTeam.eventbrite.com
Any questions may be emailed to UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
