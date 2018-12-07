Road work underway in Sea Isle City

Roadway Reconstruction — Various Streets
On Oct. 9, City Council awarded a construction contract to South State Inc. of Bridgeton in the amount of $839,082.50 for work on the following streets on which utility reconstruction is complete.
• 72nd Street from Landis Avenue to Central Avenue
• 81st Street from Landis Avenue to Central Avenue
• 62nd Street from Landis Avenue to Pleasure Avenue
• 53rd Street from Landis Avenue to the Promenade — drainage and concrete work has begun
• 54th Street from Landis Avenue to the Promenade
• 55th Street from Landis Avenue to the Promenade
• 57th Street from Landis Avenue to the Promenade
• 48th Street from Central Avenue to Park Road
• 52nd Street from Landis Avenue to the Promenade — drainage and concrete work has begun
• 39th Street from Central Avenue to Kneass Street
The contractor anticipates beginning drainage work this winter. Paving of all streets is scheduled to be completed in the spring.
Sea Isle Boulevard
The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, at its May 13, 2014, meeting, awarded a $12.7 million contract to South State Inc. for the Sea Isle Boulevard Improvement project that will raise the roadway by about 4.5 feet and otherwise reconstruct Sea Isle Boulevard.
Traffic has now been diverted to the north side of the boulevard. A separate temporary traffic lane has been established to access the marina.
The project has re-started following the summer season shutdown, and the current schedule is as follows:
• Base paving along the southerly side of project has begun
• Topsoil has been delivered and will be graded, install selected landscape material.
• Begin guiderail installation in early November
• Barrier will be removed upon completion of paving.
• Begin final construction of the parkway on-ramp and complete by winter seasonal shut down.
• Install final surface course and final striping the first week in April, install remaining landscape material.
• Westbound super elevation curve at the bridge will be raised to final grade. This work will be coordinated with the city as it will affect traffic flow for one day. The contractor anticipates constructing this on a 24-hour basis in order to minimize issues for motorists.
• On schedule to have the roadway opened in the final configuration by the end of December. The contractor has committed not to shut down its asphalt plant until the paving of Sea Isle Boulevard is complete enough to allow traffic to run on the final roadway configuration.
Motorists are advised to be aware of the revised traffic patterns in the construction zone and the reduced speed limit.
38th Street Drainage Area Storm Water Pump Station
On July 24, City Council awarded a contract to Mathis Construction, of Little Egg Harbor Township, in the amount of $789,580 for the construction of a storm water pump station at 38th Street to the west of Sounds Avenue. Due to problems with the contractor’s original submission for approval of required materials and longer-than-expected lead time for delivery of pre-cast structures involved with construction of the pump station, the project start will be delayed until February. Completion of the project is now scheduled for early April.
Townsend’s Inlet Bridge Closure
The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle and Avalon, is closed as part of the planned replacement of spans 1-7 until May 22, as the county’s contractor, Agate Construction, removes this portion of the structure. The proposed work will include the demolition of spans 1-7, installation of new piling, installation of new pier caps, installation of new stringers and installation of a new concrete deck and railing system at these spans. A second crew is currently clearing the channel bottom of rock and debris for the new piles to be installed. It’s anticipated that all piles will be in place by the beginning of December. A crane break down caused a minor delay but the overall completion date of this project is unchanged. The bottoms of the piling at pier 1 have been completed. The demolition of the super structure is completed.
Through-traffic heading north along Ocean Drive (C.R. 619) will be detoured onto Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601). Through-traffic heading south along Landis Avenue (C.R. 619) will be detoured onto Sea Isle Boulevard (C.R. 625). Residents living adjacent to the bridge will have full access to their homes at all times. No vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will be permitted to enter beyond the staging area at the south end of the bridge. An ongoing bridge railing project at the northerly portion of the bridge will prevent vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians from entering the northerly bridge approach. Work hours will generally be from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Depending upon the progress of the project, the contractor may be working double shifts from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.. Boaters are urged to stay clear of the various barges that will be on site for the construction activities.