The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township' program for Thursday, Oct. 17, will be Ken Litwak, problem gambling prevention specialist with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of NJ.
The council is a nonprofit organization funded by casino licenses and overseen by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
The Council on Compulsive Gambling operates the 800-Gambler hotline and is a funding source for gambling treatment in New Jersey.
Future Rotary program dates:
• Oct. 31 — There is no Rotary meeting this date, with Halloween.
• Nov. 14 — Jim Plousis and George Ingram on their book: "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side Of Crime."
• Dec. 5 — David Nahan, publisher of the Sentinel Newspapers
• Dec. 12 — annual Rotary Club Christmas Party
• Dec. 19 — Quilts of Valor presentation for Rotary Club member military veterans
The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township holds its weekly meetings 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670. See the club on Facebook at facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.