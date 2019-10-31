The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township' program for Thursday, Oct. 17, will be Ken Litwak, problem gambling prevention specialist with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of NJ.

The council is a nonprofit organization funded by casino licenses and overseen by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling operates the 800-Gambler hotline and is a funding source for gambling treatment in New Jersey.

Future Rotary program dates:

• Oct. 31 — There is no Rotary meeting this date, with Halloween.

• Nov. 14 — Jim Plousis and George Ingram on their book: "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side Of Crime."

• Dec. 5 — David Nahan, publisher of the Sentinel Newspapers

• Dec. 12 — annual Rotary Club Christmas Party

• Dec. 19 — Quilts of Valor presentation for Rotary Club member military veterans

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township holds its weekly meetings 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670. See the club on Facebook at facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.

