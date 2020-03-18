Members of AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City attended the annual Saint Patrick’s Day luncheon March 12 at The Crab Restaurant in Somers Point and named the winners of its Best Dressed Irish competition. From left are Chapter 710 President Tom Owings; Best Dressed Irish Gentleman Joe Bellucci, of Seaville; Best Dressed Irish Lady Dot Kelly, of Sea Isle City; Best Dressed Irish Couple Bob and Joan Thibault, of Sea Isle City; Chapter 710 Treasurer Joe Robinson; and Chapter 710 Secretary Geraldine Crudele. To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, call 609-263-1453.
Breaking
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.