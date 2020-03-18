031820_gut_AARP Best Dressed Irish 2020

Members of AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City attended the annual Saint Patrick’s Day luncheon March 12 at The Crab Restaurant in Somers Point and named the winners of its Best Dressed Irish competition. From left are Chapter 710 President Tom Owings; Best Dressed Irish Gentleman Joe Bellucci, of Seaville; Best Dressed Irish Lady Dot Kelly, of Sea Isle City; Best Dressed Irish Couple Bob and Joan Thibault, of Sea Isle City; Chapter 710 Treasurer Joe Robinson; and Chapter 710 Secretary Geraldine Crudele. To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, call 609-263-1453.

