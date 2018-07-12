SEA ISLE CITY — The resort’s annual Baby Parade will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, along the Promenade between 34th and 44th streets). Rain date is July 18.
The parade will feature live music and is open to boys and girls up to age 10. Participants will be judged in several categories, including Most Attractive Boy (infant to 2 years); Most Attractive Girl (infant to 2 years); Riding Fancy/Comic/Original (decorative strollers, kiddy wagons and small floats); Walking Fancy/Comic/Original; and floats pulled by vehicles.
Winners in each category will be chosen by a panel of volunteers. Prizes will be awarded to winners at the parade’s main viewing area on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard.
Participants must preregister by 4 p.m. Monday. Application forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., and at visitsicnj.com.
For more information, call 609-263-8687.