On December 13, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association donated a boat oar and panels signed by past and present members of the Beach Patrol to the Sea Isle City Historical Museum. Dubbed “The Signing of the Oar,” the museum’s newest artifact was created to commemorate the SICBP’s 100th Anniversary in July, 2019. Shown during the presentation are (front, from left) Pattiann Ponichtera, mayor’s assistant; Historical Society Vice-President Marie Peltier; (back, from left) Ron Kovatis, museum volunteer; SICBP Chief Renny Steele; City Clerk Shannon Wright Romano; SICBP Alumni Association President John McCann; Mayor Leonard Desiderio (holding plaque); Debbie Wright; SICBP Alumni Howard Wright; City Councilman Bill Kehner; and Historical Society President Abby Powell.