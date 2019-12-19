121919_gut_sic_beachpatrol

On December 13, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association donated a boat oar and panels signed by past and present members of the Beach Patrol to the Sea Isle City Historical Museum. Dubbed “The Signing of the Oar,” the museum’s newest artifact was created to commemorate the SICBP’s 100th Anniversary in July, 2019. Shown during the presentation are (front, from left) Pattiann Ponichtera, mayor’s assistant; Historical Society Vice-President Marie Peltier; (back, from left) Ron Kovatis, museum volunteer; SICBP Chief Renny Steele; City Clerk Shannon Wright Romano; SICBP Alumni Association President John McCann; Mayor Leonard Desiderio (holding plaque); Debbie Wright; SICBP Alumni Howard Wright; City Councilman Bill Kehner; and Historical Society President Abby Powell.

 Katherine Custer / Submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — Following a very successful series of events in July that commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, the members of the patrol's Alumni Association donated an artifact that was made especially for the anniversary to the Sea Isle City Historical Museum: a boat’s oar attached to panels signed by current and past members of the SICBP.

Beach Patrol Alumni Association member Howard Wright, the man who created the display with his son, Sean, and wife, Debbie, stood by as association President John McCann officially donated the display during a brief presentation inside the Historical Museum on Dec. 13. Looking on were Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Councilman Bill Kehner, Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele, Historical Society President Abby Powell and other members of the community.

“I am certain that this beautiful display will continually serve as a reminder of the dedication and perseverance of our town’s lifeguards — and the commitment to safety demonstrated by our guards throughout the past 100 years,” Desiderio said during the presentation.

The museum’s newest artifact, which was dubbed “The Signing of the Oar,” appeared in the Alumni Association’s Centennial Parade on July 11 along Sea Isle City’s Promenade, where an array of lifeguard boats from neighboring communities and many dignitaries delighted cheering spectators.

When donated to the museum, The Signing of the Oar was accompanied by a plaque that explained its history, and its presence will complement the many other beach patrol artifacts currently housed in the museum, which is open to the public all year.

To learn more about Sea Isle City’s Historical Museum and its hours of operation, see SeaIsleMuseum.com or phone 609-263-2992. For more information about the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, see SICBP.com.

