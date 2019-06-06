Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will host annual tryouts for prospective lifeguards on June 8-9

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's 2019 test for prospective lifeguards will be given Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at Beach Patrol Headquarters, located at 44th Street and the Promenade. Male and female applicants who are at least 16-years old on test day and who wish to be lifeguards with the SICBP will be required to be at Beach Patrol Headquarters on both days starting at 8:45 a.m.
The Saturday morning segment of the tryouts will include a 1-mile run on the Promenade and a half-mile ocean swim with a rescue torpedo. The Saturday afternoon portion will consist of a personal interview for applicants who meet Beach Patrol qualification standards during Saturday morning’s run and swim.
Candidates who are still considered for employment after Saturday afternoon’s interview will be timed in a 500-meter pool swim on Sunday morning, June 9. The final element of testing will be a simulated surf rescue, which will consist of a 220-yard run along the beach, a sprint through the surf, and a 20-yard swim in the ocean.
All applicants must submit a completed employment application form and release form, and also supply written medical clearance from their doctor before being permitted to participate in the test for prospective lifeguards. Only an official 2019 Sea Isle City Beach Patrol physical examination form will be accepted as medical clearance. Applicants must also supply a copy of their immunization records including verification of a series of three Hepatitis B shots.
Please Note: Applicants who are 16 or 17 years old must have a parent or guardian sign the application and mandatory release forms before being allowed to tryout.
Although it is not required, a pretest interview with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's recruiting officer, Lieutenant Mike Farley, is highly recommended to improve an individual’s chances of employment. Applicants are advised to contact Lieutenant Farley at farmike2000@gmail.com to schedule an in-person or telephone interview.
The SICBP’s employment application, release form and physical examination form can be downloaded at www.sicbp.com. Completed applications and forms can be mailed (not hand delivered) to City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243 or hand delivered (not mailed) to Beach Patrol Headquarters. Please Note: All paperwork is due to the SICBP by Friday, June 7.
For more information about employment with the SICBP, please go to sicbp.com and click the “Employment” link on the home page or phone 609-263-3655.