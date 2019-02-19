Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Upper Township

Sea Isle City budget proposal includes small tax cut

SEA ISLE CITY — More than a decade ago, shortly after the city changed to its current mayor-council form of government, Mayor Len Desiderio warned of tough times ahead.

In January 2008, Desiderio faced a budget increase of more than $1 million and a new state levy cap. This year, he’s recommending a decrease in spending and in the municipal tax rate.

“Our surplus position was as weak as it’s ever been, and we were in the beginning of what is now known as the Great Recession in the United States,” Desiderio said in his state of the city message this year, presented to City Council on Feb. 13. “We’ve come a long way since then.”

According to Desiderio, Sea Isle City starts the year with an available surplus of more than $5.6 million, which is $5 million better than a decade ago.

His administration has proposed a $24.6 million budget for 2019, to include a half-penny decrease in the local purpose tax rate per $100 of assessment.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Paula Doll, Sea Isle City’s chief financial officer.

This year’s proposed tax rate is 38 cents per $100 of assessed value, which would mean if City Council approves the budget as proposed the municipal taxes on a $600,000 house would be $2,280, down slightly from the year before. That number does not include school or county taxes.

In his budget message, Desiderio committed to keeping taxes steady for 2020. There was no increase last year, either. He said the proposed budget maintains city services, and the city is in its best financial position ever.

Council is expected to introduce the budget at its 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, meeting at City Hall, 233 John F. Kennedy Blvd. If introduced then, the budget still faces a public hearing before a final vote.

In his budget message this year, Desiderio praised Sea Isle’s progress over the past 10 years, particularly on infrastructure. He said the city is in the midst of the most ambitious street paving program it’s ever taken on, paving 60 blocks of streets and replacing old water and sewer lines.

He also pointed to the raised Sea Isle Boulevard connecting the island town to the mainland, which now has both lanes open, and said work on the Townsend Inlet Bridge connecting the south end of the island to Avalon is on schedule, with the aging bridge set to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

“The county continues to move toward a total bridge replacement project that we are hopeful will be able to be under construction within the next five years,” said Desiderio, who also serves as a county freeholder. “It is part of a comprehensive program that combines county, state and federal dollars to rehabilitate or replace bridges throughout Cape May County.”

Desiderio described flooding as the city’s highest infrastructure priority. A new pump station at 38th Street is expected to be operational this spring. Sea Isle recently completed a citywide flooding analysis, with plans to implement the recommended projects over the next several years.

Once on the brink of being disqualified from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s community rating system, Sea Isle City currently has the best rating in the state, the only New Jersey community with a class 3 rating. That translates to a 35 percent discount for city homeowners on flood insurance premiums.

For the coming year, Desiderio said residents and visitors will see a new fishing pier, gazebo and kayak launch next to Dealy Field near the hockey courts, a $1 million project funded through the Cape May County open space program.

He also promised decorative lighting and a speaker system for the Promenade.

Also in 2019, Desiderio reported, the city is set for a new round of beach replenishment under a long-term commitment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“While our beaches are in good shape, we will need replenishment, especially along the beaches fronting the promenade and in the far southern end of the island,” Desiderio said.

For the city’s water and sewer utility, Desiderio said, there will be no rate increase, which he said was the sixth year in a row, with a promise to hold the rates steady in 2020 as well.

“The administration has done everything that we believe is logical and prudent to reduce costs, yet provide for the core mission of local government — a clean city; a safe city; a well-maintained and enjoyable city; and a city that achieves satisfaction for our residents and visitors, and the protection and maintenance of our public assets, infrastructure, and community culture and values, with the utmost degree of honor and professionalism,” Desiderio said in his prepared budget message.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.