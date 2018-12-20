Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sea Isle City Civic Club donates over $5000 to charity

122018_gut_womendonate
Buy Now

During their annual holiday luncheon Dec 7, the members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club presented checks for $1,800 to each of three local charities. Shown during the check presentation are Civic Club board members, standing, from left, Linda Skand, Treasurer Linda Lamb, Vice-President Wilma Greisman, President Debra Genovese, Secretary Vera McQuillen, Gladys Anderson and Carol Thompson with, seated, from left, Sarah Bartelson from Saint Casimir Church Food Pantry in Woodbine, Kathy Wilson from Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, and Assistant Director Terry Mascione and Director Sandra Lockhart from Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande.

 Katherine Custer / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — In September, the members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club collected more than $5,000 for local charities during their annual Card Party fundraiser. Then, during their annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 7, the Civic Club distributed checks for $1,800 each to three local service organizations: Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, and Saint Casimir Church Food Pantry in Woodbine.

In addition to raising funds for worthy causes, the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club meets year-round to play bridge and other games on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. inside the Sea Isle City Community Lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard. New members are always welcome to join the fun and to help support their charitable efforts. For more information about the Women’s Civic Club, call 609-465-3251.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.