Sea Isle City Civic Club donates over $5000 to charity

SEA ISLE CITY — In September, the members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club collected more than $5,000 for local charities during their annual Card Party fundraiser. Then, during their annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 7, the Civic Club distributed checks for $1,800 each to three local service organizations: Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, and Saint Casimir Church Food Pantry in Woodbine.
In addition to raising funds for worthy causes, the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club meets year-round to play bridge and other games on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. inside the Sea Isle City Community Lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard. New members are always welcome to join the fun and to help support their charitable efforts. For more information about the Women’s Civic Club, call 609-465-3251.