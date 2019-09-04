FOOD TRUCK AND WINE WEEKEND COMING TO SEA ISLE CITY
The original South Jersey food truck event has a new element this year with adding some wineries to the event. The sixth annual Sea Isle City Food Truck and Wine Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sea isle City. The festivities will take place at Kix McNutley’s, 6400 Landis Ave.
The food truck listing for this year includes Grubbin' Gringos, Baby Blues BBQ, Lucky Bones Back Water Grille, Grilled Cheez Factory, Brilliant Beverages, Just Fork It, Nick's Roast Beef, Cold Stone Creamery, Beast of the Street, North Eats LLC, The Little Sicilian, House of Cupcakes, Marie’s Seafood, Pirate Pete’s Soda Co. In addition to the trucks, other great gourmet offerings will be available for sale.
“As this annual tradition in Sea Isle City continues to grow we wanted to add something to make this event even more fun,” said Elizabeth Brown, managing partner of Stallion Marketing LLC, which owns the event. “This event is in its sixth year and continues to grow.”
Limited free wine tastings will be available via a selection of New Jersey Wineries for those 21 and older. You will be able to purchase bottles and take them offsite to enjoy at home from our participating wineries. Winery Listings will be made available via the Sea Isle City Food Truck Facebook Page and is subject to change. Kix McNutley’s has a wide selection of cocktails on hand at the new Kix Truck during the festival. Kix McNutley’s also has great selection of regional and national wines at the Kix Package goods store available for purchase.
The festival remains free to enter for all who want to attend. There will also be live music, crafters and games for the whole family. The event is dog friendly as well. The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival has twice been voted one of the ten best food truck festivals in the country.
For more information on the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival, visit seaislecityfood.com.
