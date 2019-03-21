Sea Isle City Garden Club seeks new members

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Garden Club is in search of new members who are interested in expanding their horticultural knowledge and socializing with gregarious, like-minded individuals.
During Garden Club meetings, members enjoy delicious refreshments while guest speakers share their knowledge on a vast range of topics, including environmental subjects, natural sciences, history, and, of course, gardening and horticulture. Garden Club members also enjoy outings to nearby destinations that feature similar themes.
“Our group enjoys coming together to learn new ideas about flowers and nature,” said Garden Club Co-President Marlene McHale. “We start with refreshments, and our guest speakers are always entertaining.”
In addition to their monthly meetings, Garden Club members host Sea Isle’s very-popular Flower Sale fundraiser each spring. Their delightful Green Auction in March helps raise additional funds — and everyone’s spirits after a long winter.
“Not only is the Flower Sale an enjoyable experience for club members, but it also helps beautify our community,” said Garden Club Co-President Marie Tighe. “And the Green Auction is a highlight of the spring season for our members.”
“The profits from the Flower Sale and Green Auction help us pay for our speakers and make donations to local causes,” McHale said. “We also offer scholarship money to graduating students who are interested in our environment.”
“You don’t have to have a green thumb to join the Garden Club,” Tighe said. “We are a very social group, and we are eager to share this wonderful organization with others and keep the traditions of the Garden Club alive.”
The Sea Isle City Garden Club meets on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., March through June and September through December, inside the Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Boulevard.
Membership dues are $5 a year. For more information, call 609-263-3331 or 609-263-6736.