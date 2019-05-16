You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Upper Township

Sea Isle City Garden Club to host Flower Sale

051619_gut_flowersale

Shown during last year’s Flower Sale are Garden Club members, from left, President Marlene McHale, Bill Quinn, Flower Sale Co-Chair Kathy Wilson, Chickie Flora and Flower Sale Co-Chair Donna Hadfield.

 Katherine Custer / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Garden Club will host its annual Flower Sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, at the former public school building, 4501 Park Road. The Flower Sale will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Flower Sale will feature a wide variety of annuals sold in flats, including begonias, marigolds, vinca and other popular blossoms. Other plants will include mandevilla and hibiscus, hanging floral baskets and other potted plants – as well as tomato plants, herbs and a selection of perennials.

Proceeds from the Flower Sale will benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship program and other charitable efforts.

For additional information about the Flower Sale, phone 609-263-1157 or 609-263-0622 or email ladybugsic@comcast.net .

