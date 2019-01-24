Sea Isle City hosts smoking-awareness event

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City’s Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will present a marijuana and vaping awareness event titled What’s Smoking in New Jersey on Friday, Feb. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sea Isle City’s former public school, 4501 Park Road.
During this interactive presentation, criminal justice professor Douglas S. Collier, from Monmouth University, a retired Drug Enforcement Agency special agent and spokesman, will update audience members on the realities of substance abuse and its effects on the community. As the title indicates, the focus of this event will be to highlight the dangers of marijuana as well as the growing popularity of vaping tobacco products.
The free seminar on Feb. 8 is open to the public. A complimentary luncheon will be served to all those in attendance.
For additional information, phone Sea Isle City Municipal Alliance coordinator Kellie Seib 609-263-4461, ext. 1222.