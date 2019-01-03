Sea Isle City November police report

November police report for Sea Isle City
Property Check: 574
Fire Call: 5
Back-up Other Officer: 250
Academy Assignment: 5
School Bus Escort: 77
Meeting: 4
Paperwork: 75
Investigation: 4
Special Detail: 72
Court: 4
MV Stop: 62 9-1-1
Call: 4
Fuel: 55
Property Returned: 3
Traffic Detail: 53
Property – Recovered: 3
Cell Block Check: 50
MV Inspection: 3
Water Leak: 44
Medical Assist: 3
Personal Break: 43
Lift Assist: 3
Meal Break: 33
Filling Squad Shortage: 3
Training: 29
Escort: 3
Community Policing: 29
Animal Incident: 3
Alarm: 24
Theft 2C:20-3: 2
Medical Emergency: 21
SWAT Activation: 2
Wire Down: 20
Suspicious Person: 2
Property Matters: 14
Prisoner Transport: 2
Equipment Maintenance: 14
Parking Complaint: 2
Desk Coverage: 13
Noise Complaint: 2
Public Assist: 12
MV Crash: 2
Welfare Check: 11
Error CAD: 2
Traffic / Road Hazard: 11
Disabled Motor Vehicle: 2
Alarm – Burglar: 11
Civil Dispute: 2
Roll Call: 10
Burglary 2C:18-2: 2
MV Maintenance: 10
Background Investigation: 2
Investigation-Follow Up: 10
Assist Other Agency: 2
Information: 9 9-1-1
Hang up: 2
Supervisor Review: 8
Weapons/Unlawful Purposes 2C:39-4: 1
Suspicious Vehicle: 7
Trash Violation: 1
Gas Leak: 7
Road Job/Outside Assignment: 1
Property Damage (Non-Criminal): 1
Fraud: 1
Driving While Intoxicated 39:4-50: 1
Background Checks: 1
Aggressive Driver: 1
Investigations Conducted: 10
Adult Arrests (Criminal, Disorderly Persons, & DWI): 2
Juvenile Arrests: 0
Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:
Moving Violations: 15
Parking Violations: 2
Public Service Calls: 1,744
Code Enforcement Violations: 0