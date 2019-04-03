Sea Isle City’s annual Easter program will delight families

SEA ISLE CITY – Children ages 11 and younger and their parents are invited to attend Sea Isle City’s annual Easter program at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Dealy Field, 6108 Central Ave. Hosted by the city’s Division of Recreation, this free event will feature egg hunts, face painters and photo-ops with the Easter Bunny.
Children should bring baskets or handled bags to collect treats during the egg hunts, and parents are reminded to bring their cameras.
In the event of bad weather, the program will take place inside the former public school building at 4501 Park Road.
For more information, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050 or go to VISITSICNJ.com.