070220_gut_beachcomber

Sea Isle City’s award-winning Beachcombers are in search of tour guides to lead one-hour eco-tours this summer. New tour guides will be fully trained and oriented by experienced Beachcombers. Shown with two young tour-takers on Townsend’s Inlet in 2019 is Beachcomber Guide Sue Williamson.

 Katherine Custer / Provided

SEA ISLE CITY — For more than a quarter century, Sea Isle City's Beachcomber Guides have led award-winning eco-tours that have educated and delighted countless families.

The Beachcomber Guides are now in search of volunteers to lead their one-hour beach tours, which take place on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from July to early September. New Beachcomber Guides will be fully oriented and trained by experienced Beachcombers.

“Being a Beachcomber Guide is very rewarding, because we teach people of all ages about the environment and the indigenous species on our island — and we also try to inspire everyone to keep the environment clean,” Beachcomber Tour Director Abby Powell said. “We are looking for outgoing individuals who will join us for one hour on one day a week.”

For more details about becoming a Beachcomber Guide, call 215-595-4601 or email abbyp2006@aol.com. For information about Beachcomber Tours, go to VISITSICNJ.com.

Load comments