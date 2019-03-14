Sea Isle City’s 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration to take place March 16

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City is the perfect place to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day weekend – thanks to a festive parade, a best-dressed competition and a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration!
On Saturday, March 16, Mayor Leonard Desiderio and his family will host the resort’s 29th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade along Landis Avenue, 83rd to 63rd Street, starting at 3:30 p.m. The parade will include live music from the Cape Atlantic Police & Fire Irish Pipe Brigade, as well as appearances by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Color Guard, Sea Isle’s “Irish Royal Family,” 2019 Parade Grand Marshalls Frank and Barbara Roach, and many other Irish revelers.
Prior to the start of this year’s parade, the public is invited to participate in a free best-dressed competition at 2 p.m. inside Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street, where prizes will be given to the "Best-dressed Irish Individual” and “Best-dressed Irish Group.” All of the contestants in the competition (win or lose) will be invited to walk in this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
The public is also invited to enjoy free Irish music and dancing during the annual Saint Patrick’s Celebration at KIX-McNutley’s starting at 1 p.m. on March 16 with free admission. An award ceremony will take place during the celebration, at which time participants from this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be honored. Additionally, there will be several vendors on site selling Irish goods and collectibles.
For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, best-dressed competition and Saint Patrick’s celebration, phone 609-263-6341 or visit kixmcnutleys.com.