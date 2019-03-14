Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Upper Township

Sea Isle City’s 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration to take place March 16

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City is the perfect place to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day weekend – thanks to a festive parade, a best-dressed competition and a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration!

On Saturday, March 16, Mayor Leonard Desiderio and his family will host the resort’s 29th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade along Landis Avenue, 83rd to 63rd Street, starting at 3:30 p.m. The parade will include live music from the Cape Atlantic Police & Fire Irish Pipe Brigade, as well as appearances by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Color Guard, Sea Isle’s “Irish Royal Family,” 2019 Parade Grand Marshalls Frank and Barbara Roach, and many other Irish revelers.

Prior to the start of this year’s parade, the public is invited to participate in a free best-dressed competition at 2 p.m. inside Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street, where prizes will be given to the "Best-dressed Irish Individual” and “Best-dressed Irish Group.” All of the contestants in the competition (win or lose) will be invited to walk in this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The public is also invited to enjoy free Irish music and dancing during the annual Saint Patrick’s Celebration at KIX-McNutley’s starting at 1 p.m. on March 16 with free admission. An award ceremony will take place during the celebration, at which time participants from this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be honored. Additionally, there will be several vendors on site selling Irish goods and collectibles.

For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, best-dressed competition and Saint Patrick’s celebration, phone 609-263-6341 or visit kixmcnutleys.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.