Sea Isle City to mark 100th anniversary

SEA ISLE CITY — Local Author and Historian Tom McCann recently announced the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Centennial Committee is planning a celebration to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the city Beach Patrol.
"This year marks a milestone in the history of the development of Sea Isle City as a vacation destination," McCann said. "Having a comprehensive crew to provide a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy bathing in the ocean was a new idea in 1919. Prior to the formation of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, individual hotel owners covered their own areas of the beach,+ leaving much of the beach unguarded." McCann said.
"The formation of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol was a result of grass roots community activism." McCann said. "The Sea Isle City Woman's Civic Club had great influence in encouraging the elected officials to form the Beach Patrol."
"We hope to highlight this year's celebration with examples of the community's efforts to support the Beach Patrol during the many challenges it faced over the last 100 years including the Great Depression, World War ll and the many storms that Sea Isle City and the Beach Patrol survived.
"The Beach Patrol is a part of a fascinatinghistory of life on the beach in Sea Isle City." concluded McCann. The group is planning several public events, includeing a Tea, Parade and Celebration Gala. For Information contact: Dr. Tom McCann at 609-247-9788 or rowtpm@aol.com