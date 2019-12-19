SEA ISLE CITY — Each autumn, the members of Sea Isle City’s Women’s Civic Club host a Card Party/Game Day Luncheon to raise funds for charitable organizations in Cape May County.
This year’s event Sept. 19 was once again a success and it allowed Civic Club members to donate a total of $6,600 to nearby food pantries.
“The Women’s Civic Club is very grateful for the contributions made to this year’s fundraiser from local businesses and individuals in our community,” said event Chairperson Linda Lamb. “Our Card Party/Game Day is our only fundraiser of the year, and afterwards we are very proud to present the money we raise to worthy organizations in our county.”
During the Civic Club’s annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 6, President Lyn Long and her fellow board members had the pleasure of distributing the proceeds from the Card Party/Game Day to representatives from four organizations, including a $2,000 check to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, $2,000 to the Saint Maximilian Kolbe/Saint Casimir Parish Food Pantry in Woodbine, $2,000 to the Branches Episcopal Outreach Food Pantry in Rio Grande, and $600 to the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Sea Isle City’s Women’s Civic Club always welcomes new members. They meet each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. inside Sea Isle City’s Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., where members enjoy food, socializing and a variety of table top games, including bridge, pinochle and mahjong. For more information, please phone 239-848-2112.
