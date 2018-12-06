Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Sea Isle mayor's annual holiday toy & food drive is underway; received large donation from Cape May County Police Chiefs

On Nov. 24 in Sea Isle City, the Cape May County Association of Chiefs of Police donated toys and a check for $1,000 to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 26th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive, which benefits local families in need. Shown during the presentation are, from left, New Brunswick police Director Tony Caputo, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Cape May County Police Academy Director Tom DePaul, Wildwood police Chief and President of the county Association of Chiefs of Police Robert Regalbuto, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, retired Sea Isle City police Chief Thomas D’Intino and Sea Isle City police Chief Thomas McQuillen.

SEA ISLE CITY — Each Thanksgiving weekend, Mayor Leonard Desiderio launches his annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive, which benefits local families in need.

This year marks the 26th consecutive year Desiderio has hosted the popular campaign.

On Nov. 24, members of the Cape May County Association of Chiefs of Police presented the mayor with toys and a check for $1,000 during the association's annual Holiday Dash at Kix-McNutley’s in Sea Isle City, where county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and other law enforcement officials gathered to show their support for the 2018 toy and food drive.

Donations of toys, nonperishable food items and gift cards will be accepted at the following locations in Sea Isle City until Dec. 17: City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.; the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd.; First Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave.; Rick’s Breakfast House & Donuts, 6114 Landis Ave.; Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4411 Landis Ave.; and Kix-McNutley’s Package Goods on 63rd Street.

For more information about the Holiday Toy and Food Drive, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245, or email mayorlen@seaislecitynj.us.

