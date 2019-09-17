SEA ISLE CITY — The goal of the city’s Floodplain Management Committee is to maintain consistency with Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements, which will hopefully result in greater flood insurance discounts for local property owners.
As part of this process, public input will be gathered during two public meetings 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Both meetings will be held prior to regular City Council meetings, which will take place at 10 a.m.
Residents and property owners are encouraged to attend the meetings in order to share suggestions and learn more about floodplain management
According to Sea Isle City Construction Official Neil Byrne, public input is an important and necessary part of Sea Isle's Floodplain Management Plan.
"Our Floodplain Management Plan is an important step in our goal of continued participation in FEMA's Community Rating System program,” Byrne said. "As of today, Sea Isle City is a Class 3 Community in the CRS program, which entitles property owners of compliant structures to a 35% discount in the flood insurance premiums.”
For additional information regarding the Floodplain Management Public Meetings, call Byrne at 609-263-4461, ext. 1301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.