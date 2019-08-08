UPPER TOWNSHIP — Seaville United Methodist Church would like your help in solving a mystery!
With the passing of prohibition and organized crime on the rise, The Juice Joint, a swanky speakeasy run by Rosie Marie, has been nothing but jumping. To celebrate its success, Rosie is planning a party to remember at the exclusive nightspot — and YOU are invited!
However, one of the names on the guest list is also on someone else’s hit list.
With the murder on the menu, you are certain to find a medley of individuals to make the night most memorable. From the major mobsters and their molls to the swanky singer with her hopes at Hollywood, the cigarette girl with a temper that sizzles to the crooked police chief with nothing to lose — no one is safe from murder!
But all will have a chance at solving it. Will the culprit be the mayor who is capable of murder? The blacklisted bootlegger desperate to increase their sales? Or possibly the director who has a shot at making history?
The Murder Mystery Dinner will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Route 9 in Seaville. All are welcome and guests will enjoy a three-course meal of salad, pasta and dessert with farm-to-table ingredients from the church's all natural garden. Cost is $15 per person; children under 10 are $5.
We hope you will join us for this night of mystery — and a meal that is simply to die for!
For more information, contact the church office at seavilleumc@gmail.com or see seavilleumc.com.