UPPER TOWNSHIP — Dawn Mercogliano, CMPE, of Seaville, practice manager for Cumberland Internal Medicine, has earned the professional designation of certified medical practice executive from the American College of Medical Practice Executives.
The designation of CMPE demonstrates Mercogliano has achieved board certification in medical practice management.
Mercogliano has managed the practice of Cumberland Internal Medicine since July 2008. Her achievement is consistent with the practice’s desire to keep its team at the forefront of industry developments, maintained by continued education. She has been instrumental in the practice’s participation and success in quality initiatives such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services initiative Meaningful Use of EMR; Horizon BC&BS of NJ initiative Patient Care Medical Home (Level III); and the Horizon BCBSNJ & Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiative of Innovative Performance Improvement Project.
Earning the CMPE credential is a mark of distinction and validates Mercogliano’s expertise and experience in medical practice management. ACMPE certifies an individual’s professional competence through rigorous essay and objective examinations. It reflects the knowledge and skills necessary for success in this fast-paced field.